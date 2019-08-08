Local officials will be on hand at a public information meeting to discuss the plans for the reconstruction of the Pirate Island bridge in 2020
Residents are invited to attend the meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the lower level Municipal Room at the Monona Public Library.
The meeting will cover bridge reconstruction design and tentative timeline, and provide some preliminary information about vehicle and pedestrian access to Pirate Island apartments and homes during construction. Because this bridge is the only pedestrian and vehicle access to the island, one lane will remain open at all times during construction.
The proposed work includes complete replacement of the bridge and relocation of the water main under the Pirate Island channel, just west of the bridge. Monona has hired MSA Professional Services as the city’s engineering consultants on this project.
Questions or concerns can be directed to Daniel Stephany, director of public works and utilities, at Monona City Hall, 222-2525 or dstephany@ci.monona.wi.us; or Gregg Borucki, MSA project manager, MSA Professional Services Inc., 1702 Pankratz St., Madison, WI 53704, 355-8959 or gborucki@msa-ps.com.
