The Monona Grove High School boys cross-country team had a very strong finish at the Saturday, Oct. 12, Albany Baertschi Invitational by placing five runners in the top 12 and finishing in first on the 13-team event.
Eli Traeder took third place in 17:30 with teammate Jacob Anderson right behind him in fourth with a time of 17:36. Ninth place went to MG’s Ayden Gnewuch, who completed the course in 17:42, Kevin Keaveny was 11th in 17:56, and Nicholas Haberli took 12th in 17:57.
The Silver Eagles finished with 39 team points, Stoughton was second with 80, and Dodgeville/Mineral Point ended up third with 109.
Freshman Madeline Hogan was fifth and junior Teal Coil-Otto was ninth to lead the MG girls team to a third-place showing. Hogan crossed the line with a time of 20:38, and Coil-Otto completed the course in 21:07. Taking 12th place for MG was Vanessa Thomas, who finished the race in 21:39, Anya Schmidt was 25th in 22:18, and Elena Kozich took 28th in 22:28.
Monona Grove ended with 79 team points, just three more than second-place Mount Horeb. Oregon won the event with 58 points.
The boys and girls compete Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Badger South Conference meet at Fort Atkinson with the first race scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
