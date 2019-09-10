The Monona Grove High School girls tennis team defeated Kimberly 5-2 Saturday to take home a third-place finish in an eight-team invitational at Kenosha Tremper High School.
The singles brackets were all victorious as No. 2 Jewel Lindwall, No. 3 Maelia Dziedzic and No. 4 Payton Lee all earned two set wins. No. 1 Hailey Munz was given a victory after her opponent was not able to play.
In the doubles, Maggie Davis and Mary Clark in the No. 3 flight won in two sets, but the No. 1 team of Colleen Ross and Eva Khamphouy, and Cassie Antonson and Paige Hanson at No. 2 both fell in two sets.
The Silver Eagles defeated Menomonee Falls 7-0 in the first-round match with Munz, Lindwall, Dziedzic and Lee winning their singles matches in two sets. In doubles, No. 1 Khamphouy and Ross, No. 2 Hanson and Antonson and No. 3 Clark and Davis were all two-set winners.
Monona Grove did not fare as well against host Kenosha Tremper in a 4-3 defeat. Lindwall, Dziedzic and Lee all won their singles matches, but No. 1 Munz lost in two sets.
All three doubles matches required third-set tiebreakers, but unfortunately, none of the Silver Eagles duos could come up with a win.
No. 1 Khamphouy and Ross lost the first set 5-7, won the second 6-2 but dropped the tiebreaker 15-13. No. 2 Antonson and Hanson took a 6-4 win in the first set, lost the second 6-4 and then lost 12-10. At No. 3, Clark and Davis were 6-3 winners in the first set, but lost 6-1 in the second. Tremper won the third set 10-6. The Silver Eagles compete this afternoon in a Badger South Conference match at Fort Atkinson with the first serve scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
MG 7, Milton 0
The No. 1 doubles team of Khamphouy and Ross needed three sets to help MG sweep all seven flights against the Red Hawks.
The duo lost in the first set to Christina Choi and Emily Lebakken 7-6, but won the second and third sets 6-4 and 6-2 respectively. Antonson and Hanson at No. 2 doubles, and Davis and Clark at No. 3 doubles both won their matches in straight sets.
In the singles matches, Munz, Lindwall and Lee all won 6-0, 6-0. Dziedzic took the No. 3 contest 6-0, 6-1.
MG 6, Oregon 1
The singles quartet of the Monona Grove High School girls tennis team hardly broke a sweat Sept. 3 as it all won their matches in straight sets over Oregon in a Badger South Conference dual meet. Munz, Lindwall, Dziedzic and Lee all won in two sets despite some brisk winds at Ahuska Park. MG head coach John Willauer said everyone played well despite the conditions.
“You need to know what direction the wind is blowing from, and then you need to use that to your advantage,” Willauer said. “The girls have had a number of windy days to practice that.”
In doubles, No. 2 Antonson and Hanson and No. 3 Clark and Davis both won in two sets. At No. 1 Khamphouy and Ross fell in two sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.