Monona Grove High School students are currently organizing the annual homecoming parade, set to kick off at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
An expected 25 clubs and sports will walk while the homecoming court rides in convertibles. The route is from the district office, at Nichols Road and Monona Drive, to Monona United Methodist Church, 606 Nichols Road. Spectators are invited to watch the parade from the sides of Nichols Road, though parking will only be permitted on side streets, and no one will be permitted to park on Nichols Road or in the district office parking lot.
“We’re really excited about the clubs and teams who are joining the parade this year,” said class of 2021 treasurer Camille Simmons. “The parade has always been a great way for future Silver Eagles to join in the homecoming fun. We hope to see lots of people come out to cheer the students on.”
The parade comes at the end of a week full of homecoming activities and is just before the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. against Fort Atkinson.
