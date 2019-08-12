Monona will celebrate National Night Out Against Crime from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Winnequah Park.
Activities will include bouncy houses, children’s games, fire trucks and police cars on display, an ambulance, MedFlight helicopters, Madison Police Department horses, public works vehicles, the MGE boom truck, Schmidt’s tow truck and the fire safety house demonstration.
Meet police officers and firefighters, as well as K-9 Miya.
Let’s Eat Out food carts will also be featured at the National Night Out.
The National Night Out Against Crime is held in conjunction with the Friends of the Monona Senior Center Concert in the Park featuring Lynda and The Zeros at 6:30 p.m.
Also featured will be a Sustainability Showcase organized by the Monona Sustainability Committee.
In March, the Monona City Council unanimously approved a resolution to begin moving the community away from fossil fuels and to 100 percent clean energy by 2040 for municipal operations and 2050 communitywide. One component of that transition and culture shift includes community outreach and education, and this event will be one opportunity for people to learn more about some of the options they have for reducing their energy footprint.
The event focuses on energy conservation and will be hands-on, with opportunities for guests to get a close-up look and learn more about e-vehicles from Tesla and other makers,test drive some e-bikes, cargo bikes, and even test out an electric lawn mower or yard care tool.
There will also be information on strategies and tools for gaining greater home energy efficiency from organizations like Focus on Energy and MGE, and solar installation information from the MadiSUN group buy program currently being offered to Monona residents.
“2019 is the last year to claim a 30 percent tax credit, so if folks have been thinking about installing solar on their home, now could be a great time to do that,” said event co-organizer and Monona Sustainability Committee member Mark Buffet.
The event will also feature a bike repair station or two, hosted by FreeWheel Cycles, a local bike co-op that specializes in biking education and outreach, and Monona new-comer Slow Roll Cycles. People can bring their bike and have a professional look it over for any minor needed adjustments or maintenance, and get advice on proper helmet and bike fit.
All events are free. National Night Out is sponsored by the Monona Police Department, Monona Fire Department and Monona Parks and Recreation Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.