Eight Monona Grove High School students returned home with a handful of awards after participating in the 10th annual MADison area Model United Nations conference.
More than 50 MG students took part in the first event of the year, which featured a total attendance of about 240 students.
Maggie Hunter was recognized for having the Best Position Paper, while Ethan Meulemans was named Outstanding Delegate.
Logan Soderholm, Mari Garey and Rojaan Koupaei were all honored as Best Delegate, and Kambria Farwell, Katherine Roberts and John Breitenfeldt were recognized with an Honorable Mention award.
For the past two months, students have been preparing to represent the nations and positions assigned to them. Students had to write, and submit, position papers prior to the conference that summarized their nation's political stance on any given topic.
While at the conference students presented opinions, proposed resolutions and collaborated with other nations to solve global issues.
Students will travel to Chicago at the beginning of December for an international conference, Chicago International Model United Nations (CIMUN).
