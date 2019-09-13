Widespread flooding is not expected from Sept. 12-13 rains, but Monona officials are making sandbags available to residents who might be experiencing minor flooding.
The storms raised the level of Lake Monona to 847.03 feet, which is 8 inches below the 100-year flood level. However, Dane County officials said the level of Lake Mendota is stable, so downstream flow is not expected to impact Lake Monona.
In addition, the extended weather forecast does not indicate major rainfall.
For residents who are experiencing minor flooding, the city of Monona has sand and sandbags available at Oneida Park on Tecumseh Avenue, and at the parking lot at the intersection of Healy Lane and Winnequah Road.
Residents with questions or concerns should call Monona City Hall at 222-2525.
