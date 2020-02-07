Dane County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald L. Williamson, 39, of Madison, on Thursday, Feb. 6, after he crashed his vehicle into a parked car and then attempted to flee.
Just after midnight, Williamson crashed his 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into a parked vehicle at 4002 Evan Acres Road in Madison (near Ho-Chunk Gaming). Williamson then exited his vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot chase, he was caught and transported to jail.
He was held in the Dane County Jail on a felony OWI-fifth offense, resisting, operating after revocation, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, open intoxicants and warrants for domestic disorderly conduct, theft and a probation violation.
