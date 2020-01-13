There are now four candidates, not three, running for three positions on the Monona Grove School Board.
After incumbent Dean Bowles filed a declaration of non-candidacy, the deadline to file for the April 7 election was extended to 5 p.m. Friday, 10.
Elizabeth Cook, of Cottage Grove, filed papers prior to the extended deadline and will now be among the four candidates on the ballot.
Joining her will be newcomer Chris BonDurant, of Monona, and incumbents Susan Fox, of Monona, and Loreen Gage, of Cottage Grove.
The top two-getters will serve three-year terms, and the third-place finisher will serve a one-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.