In sports, winless streaks come to an end eventually. You just don’t know when.
The Monona Grove boys hockey team hadn’t experienced victory in 13 straight games and was winless for the year 2020, until Feb. 11 when an early first-period goal by senior Keaton Straka got the ball rolling toward a 3-1 triumph over Stoughton on senior night at Madison’s Hartmeyer Arena.
“I finally opened my mouth, and he passed it to me,” Straka said of his senior teammate, Sebastian Karns-Bingham, who earned the assist at 1:25 of the first period. “In practice, we try to score without passing it to each other. It’s kind of ironic we would pass the puck to each other and score.”
The score remained 1-0 until 18 seconds into the second period when Karns-Bingham earned his second assist on a goal by sophomore Max Unitan.
Stoughton fought back with a short-handed goal by Jack Sanford with less than five minutes to play in the second period, but the Silver Eagles held it together with sophomore Dan Hawker increasing the lead to two off senior Brandon Churches’ assist at 1:12 of the third period.
Head coach Dave Kinsler said his roster was healthy for the first time in nearly three weeks after the flu forced some players to sit. He commended the contributions of Hawker, and juniors Brady Moriva and Colin Steward.
“Playing away from the puck, running the system, steering guys correctly,” Kinsler said. “You may not be the guy that puts the puck in the back of the net, but you do all the little things to give us those opportunities.”
Both goalies had busy nights with MG’s Andrew Gilbertson saving 36-of-37 shots. Stoughton’s Max Nihles stopped 41-of-44 shots. Straka said the seniors made the decision to step it up for their final home game of their varsity careers.
“We know we should have had a few more wins in 2020. We’re happy we played three good periods of hockey and came out with the win,” said Straka, who is one of four seniors on the Silver Eagles on this year’s team along with Karns-Bingham, Trevor Ogden and Gilbertson.
Monona Grove opens the WIAA Division 2 postseason Thursday, Feb. 20, against the state’s No. 1 ranked team, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. The Ledgers are led by junior Brady Welsch, who had 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points in the team’s first 23 games.
Kinsler is familiar with Welsch, whom he coached for Team Wisconsin.
“He is a spectacular young hockey player. He’s a great talent and going to go places someday,” Kinsler said.
He added that defeating the Ledgers will require the Silver Eagles to play a virtually flawless game.
“You are going to have to do a lot of work, you’re going to have to play a perfect system, you will have to keep your nose to the grindstone,” Kinsler said. “You’re going to have to be unified, and you need a lot of luck.”
