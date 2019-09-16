Talented junior Brianna Back has become a leader for the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team, and head coach Kelly Pastika said it’s been a treat to watch her improve.
“If BB is working hard, everybody is going to work hard,” Pastika said. “Everyone is just kind of following suit with her. It’s fun to watch her get faster and faster.”
The Silver Eagles were no doubt having fun Saturday. Sept. 14. at the Baraboo Relays where the team got past host Baraboo and Sauk Prairie to take first place at Jack Young Middle School.
Monona Grove won three relay events, two with Back on the team, to finish with 314 team points. Baraboo took second with 284. and Sauk Prairie was third with 240.
The Silver Eagles dominated the 200-freestyle relay as Morgan Heilman, Tara Pysher, Mary O’Malley and Back completed the distance in 1:45.68, nearly five seconds faster than second-place Onalaska.
Back was also part of the 400-freestyle relay team that nabbed the top spot in 3:49.62, better than a second faster than Baraboo. Heilman, O’Malley and Liv Seymour were also part of the winning team.
Monona Grove also took first place in the 200-individual medley relay with Jenna Russell, Gabby Holler, Ari Smith and Emma Lippiatt finishing with a time of 1:54.56, less than a second ahead of Sauk Prairie.
The Silver Eagles had three second-place finishes in the 200-medley relay, 300-backstroke relay and the 300-breaststroke relay.
Monona Grove returns to the water Saturday, Sept. 21, with an invitational at Sun Prairie. Events begin at 1 p.m.
Stoughton 97, MG 73
The Silver Eagles may have a young team that needs experience, but some of the freshmen have had some major success in the early meets.
Freshman Heilman won two individual events and participated on a winning relay team as the Silver Eagles fought hard against a tough Stoughton squad Tuesday, Sept. 10, but lost in the Badger South Conference dual meet 97-73.
Heilman teamed up with O’Malley, Back and Hanna Doll to take victory in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:59.02. She also won the 200-individual medley in 2:20.27, four seconds faster than the Vikings. Heilman also won the 100-backstroke easily with a time of 1:03.76, nearly four ticks of the clock quicker than Stoughton.
“Morgan has a very positive attitude at every practice,” Pastika said. “She always works hard and asks how she can improve.”
Back came out on top for MG in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:14.94.
While Stoughton won seven of 11 events, the Silver Eagles junior varsity dominated the Vikings JV 129-33. Pastika said many of her JV swimmers are on the edge of advancing to varsity, and she looks to seeing them improve with each event.
