Accurate Appraisals will continue to serve the city of Monona for the next four years.
Alders agreed Monday, Nov. 4, to extend a contract to the company for assessment services from 2020-23. Accurate Appraisals currently has a contract with the city that expires Dec. 31.
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said that in the previous contract cycle, Accurate Appraisals provided a full value assessment program with a 25 percent walk-through of properties.
“As we completed a 25 percent walk-through of the community (i.e. interior inspections) in the last contract cycle, it is unnecessary for us to complete another 25 percent walk-through for the 2020-23 cycle,” Gadow wrote in an Oct. 17 memo to the council. “Thus, the best option for the city would be a full value program, which revalues all properties annually to maintain the city at current market value each year.”
Accurate Appraisals bid $135,200 for the four-year contract.
