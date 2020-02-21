Bank of Sun Prairie announces Joe Schuch has been promoted to senior vice president, director of lending operations, compliance and business solutions.
Schuch joined Bank of Sun Prairie in 2016 and developed the business solutions department. He is a 25-year banking veteran having held roles in commercial banking and treasury management at banks in southcentral Wisconsin. Schuch’s career has focused on commercial banking and payment processing services.
He currently serves at Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce board chairman and as director for Sunshine Place, Sun Prairie, and previously served as Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce’s board president.
“This is a well-deserved promotion for Joe,” said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors. “He joined Bank of Sun Prairie and built a new area of our business for us from the ground up. His banking experience is broad and will serve him well in his new senior executive role. I have known Joe throughout much of his career, and I am confident he will help move our bank forward and propel our customers to greater levels of success.”
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned full-service community bank with more than $440 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.