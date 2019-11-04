The Cottage Grove Optimist Club will host a fundraiser euchre tournament and 50/50 raffle on Saturday Nov. 16, at VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison.
The entrance fee is $20. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., with play beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, write cgoptimists@gmail.com.
