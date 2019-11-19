Monona police are responding to a rollover crash on Highway 12 between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive.
Police Chief Walter Ostrenga sad the crash occurred about 12:50 p.m. in a westbound lane of the Beltline.
“This is an on-going investigation and lane or lanes of the westbound highway will be shut down for several more hours,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.