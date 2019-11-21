A 19-year-old Madison man died in a rollover crash Tuesday, Nov. 19, on Highway 12 between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive.
Leroy C. Barnes Virghes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Preliminary results of an autopsy confirm Barnes Virghes died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the 1200 block of Highway 12. The crash was reported to authorities at 12:50 p.m.
A 2004 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, occupied by three persons, cut in front of another vehicle and ran off the roadway into the ditch, police said. In addition to Barnes Virghes dying at the scene, a second occupant of the car was ejected and was reported to have serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed this crash who hasn’t already spoken with police is encouraged to call the Monona Police Department at 222-0463.
