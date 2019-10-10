Milton was a difficult team to keep up with when the Monona Grove High School girls swimming team hosted the Red Hawks in an Oct. 8 Badger South Conference match.
Milton earned eight victories for the night, two by University of Minnesota recruit Danielle Cramer, who set a pool record by winning the 100-yard butterfly in 58.17, breaking the old mark of 58.79 set four years ago. Cramer also took an easy victory in the 100-backstroke with a winning time of 58.00.
Monona Grove head coach Kelly Pastika said Cramer adds a lot of the depth to the Red Hawks, because she is one of the top butterfly and backstroke swimmers in the state.
“She is speedy,” Pastika said.
The Silver Eagles got off to a good start in the meet with a win in the 200-medley relay. Freshmen Morgan Heilman and Emma Lippiatt, and seniors Mary O’Malley and Liv Seymour won the race in 2:01.24. Heilman was then victorious in the 200-freestyle with a time of 2:03.47.
Pastika said she admires Heilman’s constant drive to improve.
“She always wants to be better and always tries to find ways to be better. She works hard at fixing things in practice,” Pastika said. “She has a very positive attitude and encourages everyone around her.’
Milton won the next seven events including Cramer’s two victories.
The other triumphs included freshman Bailey Ratzburg in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:10.83, senior Caroline Burki in the 50-freestyle in 26.65, Ratzburg again in the 100-freestyle with a time of 54.35 and sophomore Azia Lynn Koser in the 500-freestyle in 5:35.33.
The Red Hawks also pulled off a win in the 200-freestyle relay before Monona Grove’s Ari Smith, starting in lane seven, pulled off a surprising win in the 100-breaststroke in 1:17.81.
“Ari swam out of her mind today,” Pastika said. “Prior to this meet, she has not swam the breaststroke in under 1:22 or 1:23. Today, to go 1:17, that’s awesome.”
Milton ended the evening with a victory in the 400-freestyle relay.
The Silver Eagles had a couple 2-3 finishes with Seymour and O’Malley ending in that order in the 50-freestyle, and the MG A team of O’Malley, Tara Pysher, Seymour and Brianna Back and the B team of Meg Keith, Jenna Russell, Smith and Chloe Quall taking second and third, respectively, in the 200-freestyle relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.