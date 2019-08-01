If all goes according to plan, children will be running and playing in the new Cottage Grove splash pad in the spring of 2021.
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department unveiled the first drawings of the layout at Bakken Park that will include a shelter and splash pad, as well as the Miracle Field that will be built and maintained by Miracle League of Dane County.
Sean Brusegar, director of parks and recreation, cautioned that nothing is guaranteed until budgets are approved by village trustees.
“It can all go away,” he said.
The splash pad and shelter need to be included in the financial management plan in the fall and then again in the final 2020 budget approved in November. The costs would be part of a larger borrowing plan for 2020.
When the idea of splash pad and shelter were first discussed five years ago, the costs were about $450,000 and $250,000, respectively. Brusegar said the costs will certainly be more today, but the total would hopefully be about $900,000.
So far, the village has spent about $75,000 for engineering costs.
The shelter includes restrooms, a concession stand, a mechanical area and picnic tables under the shelter. The concrete flooring extends beyond the roof and has more picnic tables on it. Like most shelters, it would have a cathedral ceiling, and to add more light, skylights will be part of the design.
“It’s not the Taj Mahal, but it is beautiful,” Brusegar said.
Brusegar also likes the design of the patio area between the shelter and the pool that will feature tables and umbrellas.
There will also be a bike rack and bike repair station that will come into play even more when the Glacial Drumlin Trail is extended through the village in 2021.
When the plans were published on the department’s Facebook page, some people commented that they would like to see fencing around the splash pad, but Brusegar said that probably won’t happen.
“There will be no charge to use the splash pad,” he said. “Typically, when there is a fence, it is because there is an admission fee, and it’s often part of a bigger complex that includes a pool.”
The parking lot at Bakken Park now has room for more than 150 cars. Again, some have said there needs to be more parking available.
“We don’t’ know how this is all going to unfold,” Brusegar said. “The rugby field, the splash pad, soccer, the Miracle Field – none of these really overlap.”
When events do overlap, Brusegar said the park has an overflow area available, used now by the rugby organization as well as during the annual Firemen’s Festival.
He noted that during the recent national high school all-star rugby event, organizers directed all rugby traffic to the overflow area to allow the main parking lot to be used by others.
“They kept the lot open for park patrons,” Brusegar said. “It was awesome, and that’s what they plan to continue to do.”
The parks director said it will be best to wait a year or two to determine if and how much additional parking is needed.
“Let the dust settle with the splash pad and the Miracle Field, because we know those will be very popular the first year,” he said. “Let’s wait until the next year and then look at parking.”
He said the master plan for the park includes an additional 100 parking stalls, but the number and location could be adjusted based on need.
Miracle Field will be custom-designed with a cushioned surface to help prevent injuries.
The field will have a rubberized, synthetic surface that enables disabled children with wheelchairs, walkers or an inability to walk easily to experience the game of baseball.
If approved by village trustees, the project would go out for bid in January with construction slated to begin in April. While fundraising for the Miracle Field is being done by a separate organization, it is expected the field, the splash pad and the shelter would all be complete and open in spring 2021.
