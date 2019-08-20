Ashley Gabrielese had a consistent day at the Watertown Country Club on Aug. 15 as she recorded one par and six bogeys for a team-high 102, but her Monona Grove High School girls golf team finished 13th in the 16-team, 18-hole invite with a final score of 473.
Alex Hayes had several problem holes but still had a par and two bogeys to finish with a 119.
Emma Goke ended with a 124 after getting one par and one bogey, and Grace Westberg carded a 128 with one par and two bogeys. Marion Babinchak ended her day with a 140.
Madison Edgewood was first with a team score of 363, two strokes lower than second-place Brookfield Central.
The Crusaders’ Grace Welch had the lowest individual score with a 74, Rachel Kauflin of Wauwatosa East had a 77, and Edgewood’s Caitlyn Hegenbarth shot an 83.
The Silver Eagles next tournament is an 18-hole invitational Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club. Teeoff is scheduled for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.