A possible sale of the San Damiano property on Monona Drive is on hold as the owners have agreed with the city to explore opportunities for what city officials are calling a “community partnership purchase.”
The agreement was reached Monday, March 2, after a closed session of the Monona City Council.
The four-month hiatus on the marketing of the site will be used to determine if there is a community coalition interested in purchasing the property. During this four-month period, St. Norbert Abbey has agreed to put on hold any consideration of hiring a brokerage firm or otherwise selling the property, located at 4123 Monona Drive.
St. Norbert Abbey representatives expressed to the city their desire to be a good neighbor by agreeing to the city’s request for a window of time to determine if a community partnership for purchasing the property is feasible, according to a statement issued by the city.
The Abbey requests that only realistic purchase offers be brought forward for consideration. Prior appraisals of the property in 2011 and 2016, indicate potential values of $10.3 million and $8.6 million, respectively.
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said the city’s intent in securing this four-month window is to reach out to the community and wider area to determine what, if any, financial partners may be interested in working with the city to purchase the property to maintain open green space and the existing Frank Allis house. The local landmark was built in the late 1800s.
Alders emphasized they are not interested in the city being the sole financial contributor to acquiring the property, but rather serving as an intermediary to determine if a collaborative partnership of stakeholders could be formed to pursue a purchase agreement with the Abbey.
At the end of 2019, the Abbey applied for a permit to demolish the house, noting the cost to maintain the empty house was cost prohibitive. The request was withdrawn earlier this year.
The site was deeded to St. Norbert Abbey in 1929 and was used as a place of study for Norbertine priests until 1975, when it was leased to another religious order as a retreat and home for semi-retired priests.
The last priest moved out of the home in 2015, and since that time it has been leased to a couple of people who took care of the home in return for reduced rent.
As part of this arrangement, the City will meet with the Abbey after two months to discuss progress thus far, and at the end of the four-month window, about the end of June, to determine if an option on the property can be secured.
