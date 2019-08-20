Monona found itself on the winning end of both games this Home Talent League baseball season against Sun Prairie. An opening season 10-0 win was followed a couple of months later by a 10-4 victory for the Braves.
Yet, the playoffs are a different story, and when the two teams met for the Eastern Section final game Sunday, the Red Birds turned out to be a tough nut to crack for Monona.
Sun Prairie came back from two runs down to score five times in the bottom of the sixth inning and take a 7-5 victory at Marshall’s Fireman’s Park.
The win put Sun Prairie into the league’s final four round-robin tournament for the first time in 11 seasons. The loss ended Monona’s year at 11-7.
Putting together a competitive lineup was not easy for Braves player/manager Vince Schmitz, who had to do without outfielder Beau Goff and shortstop Kian O’Brien.
Schmitz installed his normal starting pitcher, Dan Genrich, into the outfield and depended on Andy Swanson, normally a late reliever, to begin on the mound. Aside from the nine position players, the Braves had only two others in uniform, pitchers Corey Schmidt and Zac Najacht.
After three scoreless innings, the Braves scored in the fourth inning off Sun Prairie starter Nate Hoffman as Kody Parman hit a leadoff single, stole second base and then scored two outs later on Jordan Carlson’s hit.
Sun Prairie scored twice in the bottom of the fourth on Aaron Schmidt’s double and Jaden Wilke’s base hit.
The Braves went up 4-2 in the sixth as Parman led off with a double and Schmitz was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with one out. The runners advanced to second and third on a groundout by Jordan Carlson, and Casey Seelow walked to load the bases. Genrich then smashed a single that scored Parman and Schmitz. Seelow scored after a throw to cut him down at third rolled into left field.
Reliever Najacht had a three-up, three-down inning in the fifth but ran into trouble in the sixth as he yielded run scoring singles to Aaron Schmidt and Walker Jenkins.
Najacht retired the next two Red Birds on a bunt popup and a strikeout, but two infield errors and another RBI base hit drove in three more runs for a 7-4 Sun Prairie lead. Corey Schmidt relieved Najacht and got the final out to end the rally.
Monona scratched out another run in the eighth inning as Genrich blasted a triple to the left field corner to score Carlson, who reached base earlier on a one-out single. But the Braves couldn’t get closer against Red Birds reliever Taylor Middaugh, who had three strikeouts in three innings. The Braves did not see Hoffman in the two regular season games, and he kept the team frustrated in the six innings he pitched.
“He’s a great pitcher and really worked his off-speed quite a bit and kept us off balance at the plate,” Schmitz said.
Monona was outhit 12-9 and struck out 10 times against Sun Prairie pitching. Parman and Carlson each had three hits for the Braves, and Genrich had two. Seelow was credited with a double.
Swanson allowed seven hits in four innings and had one strikeout. Najacht had one strikeout and one walk, and yielded three hits in 1.2 innings. Corey Schmidt struck out three and allowed one hit after entering the game for Najacht in the sixth inning.
Najacht had a lot of respect for the Red Birds.
“Sun Prairie has too good of a lineup to keep down for an entire game,” Najacht said. “It’s just one of those days where they are one inning better than us. They have a deep lineup that’s young and committed.”
