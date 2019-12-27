A Madison man was arrested for his fourth operating while intoxicated charge, with one child younger than 16 in the vehicle.
Alejandro Tellez Romero, 37, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol at 10:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Stoughton Road and Cottage Grove Road.
A trooper observed and stopped the vehicle that was unable to maintain its lane. Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper observed the driver had multiple signs of impairment and that there was a 13-month-old child in the backseat.
The child was turned over to Child Protective Services after attempts to contact a family member were unsuccessful.
