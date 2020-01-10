Head coach Kelly Chadesh shuffled the deck before the Monona Grove High School boys swimming team’s meet Jan. 7 against Milton and still came out with a 100-68 win over the Red Hawks.
Chadesh put swimmers in races where they don’t normally compete, and the results turned out well for the Silver Eagles, which took the top three spots in the 100-yard backstroke and the top two places in the 200-freestyle, 50-freestyle and 100-freestyle.
“January is the hardest month of the season, and it gets a little monotonous. We have three meets this week, which is quite strenuous on the kids,” Chadesh said. “I think if we have one or two of them focusing on specific parts of their races and giving them different races, that keep things fresh.”
Sophomore Jonah Elfers took first in the backstroke with a time of 56.26. Sophomore teammates Eli Kuzma and Jacob Townsend took second and third, respectively.
Kuzma captured the 200-freestyle in 2:04.13 with junior Ben Knoeck taking second. Junior John McAllister was first in the 50-freestyle with a time of 23.49 as junior teammate Eli Scott ended runner-up about 1.5 seconds behind. Sophomore Cameron Tejeda was the winner of the 100-freestyle with a time of 50.13 with teammate McAllister trailing in second with 1.6 seconds.
Tejeda won the 200-individual medley in 2:05.05, Elfers triumphed in the 100-butterfly with a time of 55.82, and Caleb Jondle took the victory in the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:33.51.
Monona Grove won all three relay races including the 200-medley as Elfers, Alex Nelson, Jondle and McAllister combined to win it in 1:47.40. In the 200-freestyle relay, Tejeda, Kuzma, Scott and McAllister worked together toward victory in 1:35.05, and in the 400-freestyle relay, Tejeda. Jondle, Kuzma and Elfers covered the distance in 3:38.53.
Milton took the top three spots in the 100-backstroke for the team’s only win of the night.
