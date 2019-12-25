Used bikes will be collected for the Free Bikes 4 Kidz program in January, refurbished for a few months and then donated to children across Dane County in spring,
Unity Point Health Meriter is the 2020 collection sponsor. Bikes can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the following clinics: 100 Silverado Drive, Stoughton; 6408 Copps Ave., Monona; 4200 Savannah Drive, DeForest; 2275 Deming Way, Middleton; 3102 Meriter Way, Madison; and 2690 Research Park Drive, Fitchburg.
Giant Bicycles has donated a Yukon 2 Fatbike to be raffled as a fundraiser. The First Weber Foundation has agreed to match funds up to $2,500.
Tickets must be purchased in person at any of the three Giant dealers in Madison: Machinery Row Bicycles, Slow Roll Cycles and Fitchburg Cycles. Tickets are $20 each until the Saturday, Jan. 4, drawing.
