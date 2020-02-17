Thursday, Feb. 20
4 p.m., Pete the Cat Party, Monona Public Library, for children in grades 4K-3, siblings welcome. Stories, activities, snacks. Drop in, no registration required, space limited to the first 18 children.
Monday, Feb. 24
10 a.m., Cottage Grove Triad meeting, Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St. Join Mary Driscoll from Dane County Library Service to learn more about free services available from the local public library.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
4 p.m., Spanish storytime. Monona Public Library. Drop in, no registration required.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
4:30-7 p.m., fish fry, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cottage Grove. Adults $11, seniors $10, children ages 6-12 $6.
5-7:30 p.m., fish fry, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona, carryout available at 4:30 p.m. Carryout $12 single, $34 bucket. Dine in $13 adults, $6 children 4-12. Beer, wine and soda additional cost.
Saturday, Feb. 29
8:45-11 a.m., inspiring ministry conference with speaker and author Jeaunetta Westenberg, Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove. No admission; free-will offering. Make reservations at 839-4768 or brynmawrcg@gmail.com.
1-4 p.m., Fun with Trains, Monona Public Library. Activities for young children, model trains to view. Drop in, no registration required.
Tuesday, March 3
4 p.m., Spanish storytime. Monona Public Library. Drop in, no registration required.
Wednesday, March 4
2-4 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Dublin Park, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
5-8 p.m., Dane County Library Services Bookmobile, Piggly Wiggly, Cottage Grove. Browse the selections, or request materials not available on the Bookmobile through LINKcat at www.linkcat.info or by calling the Bookmobile office at 266-9297 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
6:30-7:30 p.m., 2020 census and Real ID information session, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Saturday, March 7
9 a.m. to 7 p.m., volleyball tournament, silent auction, raffles, fundraiser to benefit The Miracle League of Dane County, a baseball program to help children with disabilities, at Oakstone Recreational in Cottage Grove. For more information, visit www.danecountymiracleleague.com.
