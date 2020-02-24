Junior Ellie Van Veghel had the best performances for the Monona Grove High School gymnastics team, which finished seventh at the Feb. 22 Badger Conference in Waunakee.
Van Veghel was eighth in the balance beam with a score of 8.065, 13th in the vault with a 8.375 and 16th in the uneven bars with a 7.750.
Sophomore Shae Donelan took 25th in the floor exercise with a score of 8.35.
The team also pulled out some impressive scores in a conference dual meet at Reedsburg on Feb. 18.
Donelan was second in the vault with 8.450, and Avery Potter took second in the floor exercise with 8.750.
Third-place finishers included Morgan Johnson in the vault with an 8.400 and Donelan in the floor exercise with 8.550. Potter tied for third in the balance beam with 7.400 and Van Veghel tied for fourth in the floor exercise with 8.200. Van Veghel finished fifth in both the vault (8.250) and the uneven bars (7.100).
