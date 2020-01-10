A proposal to clean up the site of Farris Auto was not specific enough for members of the Cottage Grove Plan Commission, who voted Wednesday, Jan. 8, to table the issue for a month to get more details.
“The way this is written, it’s too vague to vote on it,” Commissioner Kyle Broom said.
Five years ago, the business at 212 W. Cottage Grove Road started what was expected to be a vehicle repair business with up to five vehicles for sale at any one time. Today, there are upwards of 50-60 vehicles on the lot, with many waiting to be serviced before they can be sold.
“There have been a few complaints that have come in over the years, primarily regarding the number of cars parked out in front, to some extent the condition of them as well,” said Erin Ruth, planning director.
The owners are proposing three phases to improve the site, beginning as soon s weather permits in spring. A 60-foot by 192-foot paved area behind and to the south of the existing building would be created and enclosed on three sides with a privacy fence of 6-8 feet tall.
In the next phase, sheds used by the former lawnmower business would be demolished, and a new sales building would be built. The northern edge of the privacy fence would also be enclosed.
“The final step after the building is constructed is to repair, possibly replace, the pavement out in front,” Ruth explained.
Nearby resident Warren Hillmer said he supports small businesses, but he has issues with the property.
“My concern is based on the conditional use permit that was put in place in 2015, that was not adhered to. I can’t remember when five vehicles were on that piece of property,” he said. “I think there are some critical things that have to be taken a look at before an expanded use. I don’t know what good it did to have a conditional use permit when it apparently was not even enforced.”
He also questioned whether it fit with the other small businesses in the area?
“I am reluctant to use the term ‘salvage business,’ but with the amount of inoperable and damaged vehicles that are stored there, it’s almost as if we’re looking to approve a salvage business operation in the middle of the downtown area,” Hillmer said.
Commissioner Alex Jushchyshyn asked for a definition of temporary, referring to how long vehicles remain on the lot and how many spots would be for car sales, as well as the appearance of the proposed fence.
The matter will be brought back at the Feb. 12 meeting.
