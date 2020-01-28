Lee Boushea will have to find something else to do to fill his Monday evenings.
After more than 35 years as the village attorney in Cottage Grove – with meetings generally held two Mondays out of every month – Boushea has retired from the post.
“When I was appointed village attorney, the population was around 700,” Boushea said the Monday, Jan. 20, board meeting. “Now it’s around 6,600. I served under three administrators, nine village presidents and so many board members it wasn’t worth counting.”
The board has chosen the Madison firm of Stafford Rosenbaum LLP as the new village attorney. The lead attorney assigned to the village is Larry Konopacki.
“We were very pleased with the competitive field of Dane County area law firms that were interested in representing the village,” Village Administrator Matt Giese said. “I am looking forward to working with lead attorney Larry Konopacki and the Stafford Rosenbaum team.”
Boushea thanked past and present board members for their support and hard work, and said village residents should be thankful as well.
“I hope people understand that the village board doesn’t just sit here every Monday night looking pretty and then leave,” he said. “They have a lot of homework they have for their committees, they have a lot of homework for the village board, and I hope that people understand you owe them a huge debt of gratitude – and also their families, because they’re giving up that as well.”
Bouhsea also said one of the reasons he has stayed for so long is because of the village staff, starting with Giese.
“They work together as a team, and that is greatly appreciated,” Boushea said.
Giese offered his congratulations to Boushea.
“I would like to thank longtime Village Attorney Lee Boushea for his 35-plus years of dedicated service to the village,” Giese said later in the week. “I am personally very grateful for all of Lee’s work during my tenure with the village.”
Boushea said he will make himself available to the new attorney if questions arise.
“I don’t plan to just drop everything,” Boushea said. “I’m more than happy to continue working on various projects, and I would never leave a transition undone.
“I truly love this job, and I appreciate the people I’ve worked with. It makes it all worthwhile.”
Village officials considered three other firms in addition to Stafford Rosenbaum.
