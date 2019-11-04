The former Rainbow Child Care center in Cottage Grove is now Windsor Avenue KinderCare.
KinderCare purchased the Rainbow Child Care company, and signage at the day care at 1020 N. Windsor Ave. has recently announced the change.
The child care center provides care for children 6 weeks to 12 years from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays.
Locally, KinderCare also operates a child care center at 6109 Monona Drive, Monona.
Rainbow Child Care opened in Cottage Grove in June 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.