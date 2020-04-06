Jaime Durheim was a stay-at-home mom with three children. Her husband was working long hours, and her stress levels became incredibly high.
Then she discovered decluttering as the solution to her problems.
Durheim, of the Cottage Grove-based business Jaime Declutters, knows from experience how decluttering can be a life changer when establishing life goals and financial expectations. She said it all started with her letting go of anything that was no longer used, needed or loved.
“The less we had, the less I had to clean up,” Durheim said. “My spending habits even changed, because I wasn't making impulse purchases at stores or online that would defeat my progress. As we noticed our finances changing, we realized we could lower our cost of living. This meant that there was a chance for my husband to change his work/life balance. And that meant that our shared goal of having my husband around more could happen.”
Now, Durheim makes a living at teaching her clients the benefits of removing the clutter. She said experts in her field are becoming more common.
“There have always been professional organizers, but not decluttering specialists. This is starting to change, because people have accumulated more than they can handle, use or enjoy,” Durheim said. “Organizing isn't enough anymore. You need to declutter first.”
With the coronavirus forcing Gov. Tony Evers to implement safer-at-home guidelines, people normally in the office doing their jobs now have more time to remove clutter from their homes. But where does one start?
Durheim admits decluttering is a necessary but stressful task, and it can be accomplished if done incrementally so the job doesn’t become overwhelming.
How do you decide what to keep? Durheim said she helps her clients develop a “not sure” box that would include items not have not been used in five years, or clothing you feel guilty about discarding because it was given by a grandparent.
“Place the box in your basement, garage or spare room with a ‘let-go’ date. This date can be months or a year from now,” she said. “You can take anything out that you end up needing, but come that date, you can feel comfortable letting go. The ‘not sure’ box allows you to create space and experiment with living without items before you let go.”
Durheim said decluttering should begin with items where there is usually the least sentimental value such as clothes, kitchen gadgets or linens. She said the process of eliminating things should start out small.
“If you want to declutter your kitchen, focus on one drawer at a time. You don't have to declutter your entire kitchen in one sitting, just one drawer,” she said. “If you are tackling a box, shelf or drawer with a lot of different types of items, start with sorting. Get all like items together first. Then you can see how much of everything you have, and that will make decluttering easier.”
Durheim said the different personalities of her clients make her job very interesting. They all have various attachments to items they aren’t sure of discarding.
“One person may be very attached to books while another person is attached to their high school memorabilia. Another person loves to cook and values all their gadgets,” Durheim said. “That's why I love working with my clients. Everyone is unique, and I love learning about what they love and the life they want to live.”
Durheim said getting rid of unused items can be very healthy from a psychological standpoint. Sometimes, it’s just a matter of using simple logic when deciding on what should go and what should stay.
“Your kids grew out of their clothes, but you hold onto them, because you remember how cute they were. You've purchased several different decor items for your table centerpiece, but they've all ended up in a closet. And some of those kitchen gadgets didn't work as promised, so they got pushed to the back of the cabinet. Now your house is full, and you are overwhelmed. How did it get this way?
“Now your items are owning you, weighing you down and making life harder. When you let go of these items, you take back control, and life becomes easier. The freedom to live the life you want is the best feeling in the world.”
Overall, Durheim is hoping people use the free time they have during the coronavirus crisis to take a careful inventory of what they own and remove things they no longer need.
“Decluttering isn't about getting rid of your stuff. It isn't about not valuing the items in your home. It's about recognizing what is adding value to your life and letting go of the rest,” Durheim said. “It's about moving toward the life you want and not being held back by clutter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.