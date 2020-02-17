Jon Russell has announced his candidacy for municipal judge for the village of Cottage Grove.
Russell retired in June 2016 as a lieutenant colonel with the Wisconsin Army National Guard with more than 26 years of service, including two deployments overseas. He currently owns a consulting company.
“I believe I have the time, freedom and experience to do the job properly,” Russell said.
Russell has served as a trustee on the village board since January 2018 and prior to that, served as a citizen member on numerous village and Monona Grove School District committees. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, is the commander of American Legion Post 248 in Cottage Grove and is a lifetime member and past Commander of VFW Post 7591 on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.
His education includes a bachelor of science degree in public policy administration from UW-Whitewater and a master of art in leadership studies focused on public and nonprofit sectors from Marshall University.
“I will focus my efforts on public safety, consistency in final dispositions, transparency with the public and support to the restorative justice program in the community focused on youth,” Russell said. “With the restorative justice peer court, I will aim to get parental or guardian involvement to ensure the youth learn from their mistakes and the adults in their lives are part of the process of learning from their offenses.”
Election day is April 7.
