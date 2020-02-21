(WMTV) – A new victim may have been identified in the case against a former Madison East High School teacher accused of placing recording devices into the hotel rooms of female students.
Prosecutors may also be filing additional charges against David Kruchten, court officials confirm to NBC15 News.
Kruchten, of Cottage Grove, is accused of placing three recording devices into female students’ hotel rooms during a Minneapolis field trip, according to a criminal complaint.
For the alleged crime, Kruchten is facing three new felony counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor in Minnesota on top of the seven felony charges already levied against him in a federal court.
Kruchten pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Kruchten waved his initial appearance in federal court Thursday, Feb. 20. His final pretrial has been scheduled for Sept. 9.
According to the complaint, the three recording devices were hidden in a pair of air fresheners sitting on bathroom shelves and a smoke detector placed in the bathroom at shower height and facing the shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.