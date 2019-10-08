The Cottage Grove Fire Department and Madison United Rugby will join forces for a community day Saturday, Oct. 12.
In addition to rugby games and running commentary to help explain the game, visitors can tour the fire trucks and become acquainted with the first responders who serve the community.
Events will begin at 9:50 a.m. with the presentation of the colors. The concession stand will open at 10 a.m.
Rugby contests will include the Madison Minotaurs, Madtown Furies, exhibitions including a game between the Cottage Grove Chabmer of Commerce and the Cottage Grove firefighters, Wisconsin Rugby Club and Wisocnsin Women’s Rugby Football Club.
All proceeds from the concession stand will be donated to the American Legion.
Activities will be at the rugby fields at Bakken Park.
