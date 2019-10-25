A community forum to share information on a pair of proposed Madison Metropolitan School District referendum questions will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive.
The Madison School Board is expected to ask Madison taxpayers to approve two referenda: one to focus on building improvements (and potentially new construction) and one to focus on operating expenses.
The East Side Progressives welcome everyone to a forum with MMSD leadership, as well as members of the school board, to discuss the impacts.
Primarily, the building referendum would fund improvements to existing high schools, including LaFollette High School. It also contemplates:
– building a new school in the Moorland Road community
– relocating Nuestro Mundo, an existing dual-language public charter school that currently operates in leased space from the Monona Grove School District
determining the future of Frank Allis School, in light of the above
– funding environmental improvements and other facility changes citywide
The operating referendum is designed to cover budgetary shortfalls stemming largely from the loss of revenue (cuts in state funding of public schools).
Taken together, these referenda comprise Wisconsin’s largest-ever request – nearly $350 million – from a school board to taxpayers through the referenda process.
There will be a Q & A period at the meeting.
