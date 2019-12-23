An attempt to locate a missing juvenile turned up much more for the Monona Police Department on Sunday, Dec. 22.
At 3:25 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Labelle Lane in Monona to assist the Town of Madison Police Department locate the youth.
Upon searching the residence, officers discovered a marijuana growing operation, along with various components used to manufacture pyrotechnics. Numerous marijuana plants were seized from the home. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office assisted in safely removing the explosive materials from the house.
Subsequently, the 54-year-old male owner of the house was arrested for maintaining a drug dwelling, with possible other charges pending.
