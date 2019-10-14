As rain fell on the Monona Grove High School soccer field, Exander Rains was there to help open the door offensively in the Silver Eagles boys soccer team’s Badger South Conference game Thursday, Oct. 10, against Watertown.
The hustling sophomore broke free of defenders in the 13th minute and put a shot past Goslings goalie Eli Piasecki as the Silver Eagles went on to a 4-1 win.
“The ball got deflected off one of their players, I saw it and placed it on the keeper,” said Rains, who has been a valuable contributor offensively from his midfield position.
As the showers continued to fall, MG opened some breathing room in the 31st minute as Jacob Munz tipped a shot past Piasecki off an assist from Becker.
Two minutes later, the Silver Eagles earned their third goal after a Watertown player inadvertently kicked the ball into his own.
Head coach Randy Becker credited Isaac Becker and Muhammed Kambi with making great plays.
“Muhammed made a great run, beat the defender down there and made a great cross,” coach Becker said. “The defender knew Isaac was on his back, so he was trying to clear the ball the best way possible, and unfortunately, he cleared it into his own net.”
Watertown’s Liam McCloskey scored his team’s only goal with one minute before halftime, but the Goslings offense couldn’t generate much momentum. MG outshot them 22-6.
Isaac Becker gave the Silver Eagles their final goal in the 82nd minute off Daniel Grady’s assist on a rare free kick 10 yards from the goal.
Despite a wall of Watertown players standing in front of the net, Becker muscled the shot past Piasecki.
Carter Kuhl and Jake Havertape shared the goaltending for MG and combined to make three saves.
Piasecki had nine saves for the Goslings. Monona Grove competes Thursday, Oct. 1 in a Badger South Conference game at Stoughton with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Silver Eagles, which have been selected the No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament, begin playoff action Tuesday Oct. 22 at home against No. 14 Burlington.
Oregon 1, MG 0
Pat Brognano scored on a direct free kick in the 11th minute as Oregon defeated MG 1-0 in a Monday, Oct. 9, league matchup.
Brognano’s kick came from 18 yards out, and coach Becker said the Silver Eagles were not ready defensively.
“We were kind of complacent with getting set up and they took advantage of that,” he said. “We definitely outplayed them, but we couldn’t get one in the back of the net.”
The Silver Eagles nearly scored the equalizer in the 66th minute, but forward Connor Bracken’s shot attempt hit the post.
