Real estate professionals The Noot Team will be “hopping for hunger” Saturday, April 11, with a fundraiser for Second Harvest Foodbank.
Second Harvest Foodbank has had to cancel its recent food drives during a time when there are many in need.
Drive by, wave “hi” to the Easter Bunny and provide help with a monetary donation (while practicing social distancing) or donate online.
Donations will be accepted from 10-11:30 a.m. at Gunderson Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, and from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive.
For more details, email NootHomes@gmail.com.
