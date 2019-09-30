While the Monona Grove High School girls volleyball team won just one of four matches at the Saturday, Sept. 28, Kettle Moraine Invitational, it was not playing against teams that could be termed as creampuffs.
One of their opponents was host Kettle Moraine, ranked No. 9 in the WIAA Division 1 rankings. Kettle Moraine, which entered the match 16-4 overall, won in two sets 25-18, 25-17 after doubling up MG on kills 25-12, and leading the Silver Eagles 10-2 in blocks, and 25-11 in assists.
Monona Grove also faced another tough team in Dominican, which was the seventh-rated team in Division 3.
After losing the first set 25-16, the Silver Eagles recovered to win the second 25-16. The third set was close before Dominican secured the match with a 16-14 win.
Three sets were also needed in MG’s match against Kewaskum. The Silver Eagles dropped the first set 25-19, prevailed in the second 25-23 but lost the third set 15-10.
Monona Grove’s lone victory of the day came against Whitewater with the Silver Eagles defeating the struggling Whippets 25-9, 25-13.
Jadee Christiansen led MG with 22 kills, Alyssa Majewski had 14 kills and eight blocks, Anabelle Vespermann had 15 kills, Jada Braun contributed 60 assists, and Annika Rasmussen had 51 digs.
The Silver Eagles return to court Thursday, Oct. 3, with a Badger South Conference dual at Madison Edgewood.
Ranked No. 5 among Division 2 teams, the Crusaders entered the week with a 20-8 overall record and a 3-1 league mark. The team is led by 6-foot-1 sophomore Natalie Ring, who leads the Crusaders with 199 kills at outside hitter.
The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Watertown 3, MG 0
The Goslings scored the first seven points of the first set and went on to defeat the host Silver Eagles in straight sets.
Watertown won the first set 25-6, but MG regrouped in the second set and nearly came away with the win. Watertown led 11-3, but the Silver Eagles went on a 20-10 run to cut the advantage to 23-21. But the Goslings eventually escaped with a 25-22 triumph.
In the third set, MG scored the first two points to take its only lead of the night. But the Goslings pulled away to lead 18-5. The Silver Eagles scored six in a row, but Watertown ended the set and match with a 7-1 run.
Christiansen was the leader in kills with seven and also added nine digs. Kayleigh Zank had three blocks, Rasmussen ended with a team-leading 12 digs, and Braun was credited with 15 assists.
