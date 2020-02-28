Second graders in Melinda Boyd’s class at Winnequah School received an early lesson in democracy while at the same time deciding on a name for their new classroom pet.
The betta fish was introduced to the classroom in mid-February, after the class read the book “Grace for President” by Kelly DiPucchio. They discussed campaigning and elections, deciding to hold an election to name their new classroom addition.
All the students submitted names for the fish and held a primary election to narrow the field to three.
Throughout election week, students campaigned for the name they thought best suited the colorful fish. Whether the students were campaigning for Jerry, Sir Blubs-a-Lot or Freddy, Boyd discussed the importance of educating future voters on the process of elections.
“I remember being so intimidated by voting the first time,” she said. “This is a nice way to have a meaningful lesson on their future civic duties.”
Three polling stations were set up in the room, each to ensure privacy when casting a ballot.
Freddy won the election, picking up 11 votes.
