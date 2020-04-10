April 2020 marks the end of another term for the Dane County Board. All 37 supervisor districts were on the spring ballot April 7; however, 11 of the 37 supervisors had decided not to run for re-election.
At the April 2 meeting, the outgoing supervisors, whose years of service on the County Board ranged from two to 24 years, were given the opportunity to provide farewell remarks. Unique to this term was the need for supervisors to say farewell from their homes, because the County Board is currently meeting remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those bidding farewell was Tanya Bucningham, representing the Monona area, who served one term.
Jamie Kuhn, representing the far east side of Madison, has served on the County Board during two different points in the past 25 years. Kuhn served one term beginning in 1998 and then ran for a vacant spot in 2017.
“Something to always remember is that times will always change and they will change quickly,” she said. “What’s most important is to be kind, be flexible and recognize that we are all really, really fortunate to be able to serve.”
