Join Mary Driscoll from Dane County Library Service to learn more about free services available from the local public library.
Driscoll will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of Cottage Grove Triad, set for 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Drumlin Residences, 107 E. Reynolds St.
Learn about the library’s home services program, which is available for individuals with an ongoing physical condition that prevents them from going to the library. The library also offers help for individuals who would like to learn how to download free library books to tablets and phones.
Attendees can also sign up for a library card or replace a missing card.
The bookmobile will also be present.
