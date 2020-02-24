The perimeter shooting was working for the Monona Grove High School girls basketball team, but the foul line proved to be its downfall as the visiting Oregon Panthers defeated the Silver Eagles 68-65 in a Badger South Conference battle Thursday, Feb. 20.
The Silver Eagles connected on 14 shots from the 3-point arc as Jenny Gorton hit five, Emma Goke four, Taylor Moreau three and Avery Poole two.
But Monona Grove sent Oregon to the foul line 22 times after committing 18 fouls. The Panthers sank 18 from the charity stripe, and the Silver Eagles went to the line eight times and made only five.
Monona Grove led 34-29 at halftime, but Oregon came back to win the second half battle 39-31.
Goke led MG with 16 points, Gorton had 15, Peighton Nelson had 12, and Poole and Moreau both had nine.
Izzy Peterson led Oregon with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Kaitlyn Schrimpf hit two 3-point shots and scored 12, and Emily Statz also had 12.
Oregon improved to 17-5 and leads the conference with a record of 13-1. MG dropped to 13-9 overall and 8-6 in the league.
Monona Grove begins WIAA Division 2 tournament play Friday, Feb. 28, with a home game against Monroe with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Silver Eagles beat the Cheesemakers twice during the regular season: 60-55 on Jan. 3 and 84-70 on Feb. 7. This season, Monroe has a record of 12-10 after qualifying for the state tournament in Green Bay three seasons in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.