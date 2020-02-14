St. James Catholic Church at Good Shepherd Parish, 1128 St. James Court, Madison, will host a pork hock and kraut dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Enjoy hocks, sausage, wieners, sauerkraut, potatoes and gravy, cream corn, rye bread, milk and coffee, all included. Beer, soft drinks and dessert will be available for separate purchase.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children 4-11 and free for those 3 and younger.
Dine in or take out.
For more information, visit www.thegoodshepherdmadison.org or call the St. James office is 268-9930.
