Cade Meyer led all scorers with 21 points as Monroe defeated the host Monona Grove High School boys basketball team 59-49 in Jan. 31 Badger South Conference battle.
Carson Leuzinger hit three shots from the 3-point arc and scored 17 for Monroe, and J.T. Seagreaves added 12.
The Silver Eagles trailed 30-25 at halftime and were outscored 29-24 in the second half to suffer the loss.
Monona Grove hit seven 3-point shots with Lance Nelson, Luke Tipton and Jacob Munz each hitting two.
Nelson led MG with 13 points, Connor Bracken had 12, and Tipton and Munz both scored eight.
The loss dropped MG’s record to 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the Badger South Conference.
The Silver Eagles return to the court Saturday, Feb. 8, with another conference game at Madison Edgewood with tipoff set for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.