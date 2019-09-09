The Cottage Grove and Marshall area, like all Dane County communities, has a growing senior population. Losing personal transportation is a challenge for many people as they age, which can leave them isolated and struggling to maintain their independent.
Fortunately, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County and Colonial Club in Sun Prairie partner together to offer transportation services to Cottage Grove, Marshall, Deerfield and Sun Prairie for seniors and veterans and veterans’ families to medical appointments and home delivery of meals to seniors.
The Cottage Grove and Marshall area has a serious need for more drivers to make sure the program can reach all those who need meals delivered and rides to medical appointments. Volunteer drivers decide how often, when and where they want to drive during the service hours – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays – and receive mileage reimbursement and extra liability insurance.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Mary Schmelzer at 441-7896 or mschmelzer@rsvpdane.org.
