Madison area Rotary clubs in conjunction with the Great Dane will celebrate World Polio Day on Thursday, Oct. 24.
That day, the Great Dane will donate $1 from each beer sale to Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio worldwide. Each dollar donated will be matched 2-to-1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio – a paralyzing yet vaccine-preventable disease that is now 99.9 percent eliminated from the world. Due in large part to Rotary’s efforts, only three countries – Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria – remain on the endemic list.
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and regions. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.
