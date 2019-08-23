David and Jeanne Schommer have racked up a lot of memories in the last two decades, as their Piggly Wiggly store in Cottage Grove marks its 20-year anniversary in August.
It’s been a family affair for them, as all four of their children – Caitlin, Callie, Kyle and Calvin – grew up with the store, all worked at the store during high school, and two of them still can be found in the aisles and checkouts.
David Schommer started working for Piggly Wiggly several years before the Cottage Grove store opened, spending time at Madison and Watertown stores. When the opportunity to open a store in their community came around, they took the chance to invest in their community.
The couple recalled the long days leading up to the opening of the store. Without an office to work from, they used their home as the staging point.
“We didn’t have a staff to speak of, so I interviewed people in our living room,” David Schommer said.
Meanwhile, Jeanne Schommer kept their children busy and quiet as to not disturb the interviews.
The store opened in 1999, and in 2011, the Schommers undertook a remodeling and expansion project, adding about 11,000 square feet to the previous 26,000 square feet. The meat, produce, bakery, grocery and liquor departments were expanded, and the deli added a salad bar, hot soup and an expanded food section.
Today, the newest section is the area dedicated to organic items.
Piggly Wiggly remains a big supporter of fundraisers in the Cottage Grove community. They include the Cottage Grove Police Department K-9 unit, the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, the Cottage Grove Food Pantry, 4-H, youth football programs, Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, the Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department turkey shoot each fall, the local Lions and Lioness Clubs, and many others.
Piggly Wiggly also sells Monona Grove High School Silver Eagles apparel, with 100 percent of the proceeds returning to the school.
“You can buy the clothing at other stores, but we are the only one that acts as an extension of the school,” Jeanne Schommer said. “They get all the money.”
Shoppers also earn Pig Points that can be redeemed for gas discounts at the Cenex store a few blocks to the east on Cottage Grove Road.
In many cases, the Shommers have witnessed a second generation of customers shopping at the store and have even hired a second generation student from one of their early hiring choices.
David Schommer still puts in the long days, and at any given time, you can find him in the office, unloading food from a semitrailer or collecting grocery carts in the parking lot.
“I get to know our shoppers,” he said. “I like helping people.”
At today’s store, customers can find produce, meat, bakery, deli, floral arrangements, helium and latex balloons, and a liquor department. The service desk offers store gift cards, lottery tickets, stamps, copies and faxes. Propane exchanges and firewood are also available. Finally, the local store is a full-service UPS site, a DMV registration center, a Redbox video rental station and a place to rent a Rug Doctor carpet cleaner.
Piggly Wiggly traces its roots to 1916. It was the first grocery store to provide checkout stands, price mark every item in the store and provide shopping carts for customers.
