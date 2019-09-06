Bob Nelson marked the end of his career with the Monona Fire Department with an open house retirement celebration and a proclamation from the city’s mayor.
“I appreciate this very much,” the assistant fire chief said after Mayor Mary O’Connor read the proclamation at the Sept. 3 meeting of the Monona City Council. “It’s amazing how fast the years fly by, and then how hard it is to let it go.”
Nelson joined the department as a volunteer firefighter Nov. 20, 1973. He was promoted to captain in 1978 and then to assistant chief in 1996. He retired Sept. 5.
At his retirement reception Sept. 5, he said he attended a training meeting once after hearing the department was looking for more volunteers.
“I came down one Tuesday evening. I watched the meeting go on, and by the end of the meeting, I had turnout gear, and I was soon to be enrolled in the first National Registry EMT class,” he said.
Over the years, he earned numerous training certifications, including emergency medical technician, firefighter 1 and company officer.
Nelson said he’ll miss his involvement with the other firefighters.
“Everybody’s working together, everybody’s training together to do everybody else’s job,” he said. “You come together as a family. And also being responsible for something, being involved in the community.”
He served under half a dozen chiefs during his career.
“It’s been my pleasure to be available when they aren’t,” he said of his time as assistant chief.
Nelson also spent two decades a s citizen member of the city’s public works committee and represented the city on the Dane County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).
“Robert Nelson will be missed as a veteran officer who is held in high esteem by every member of the department and by the citizens in our community for his professionalism, leadership, wisdom, knowledge and experience.” O’Connor said, in reading the proclamation. “His skill, knowledge, compassion and devotion to the community shall be his permanent legacy to the city of Monona.”
Fire Chief Scott Sullivan said Nelson has been a significant asset to the department.
“His knowledge and experience is going to leave a void for a while. Forty-five years of experience is huge,” he said at the retirement party. “His knowledge – kind of a history of the department – has been huge. It’s kind of a bittersweet day.”
Nelson was appreciative of the recognition at the council meeting and talked briefly about his work with the local officers group and the county groups of which he was a part.
“It’s a pleasure to serve with people who are so dedicated and can perform a service, participate in meetings, both local and in the county and in the state, and argue about things and decide things and plan to do things, and still get along and do the job.”
Nelson received a standing ovation from members of the Monona Fire Department at the council meeting.
