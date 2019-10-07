Freshman Madeline Hogan continued to be a shining star for the Monona Grove High School girls cross country team at the Saturday, Oct. 5, meet at Stoughton.
Hogan finished 13th among 77 runners as the Silver Eagles took fifth place out of 12 teams. Monona Grove’s 130 was just four greater than fourth-place Oregon, which had 126. Middleton won the event with 39 team points, Madison West was second with 43, and Stevens Point had 86 to finish third.
Hogan crossed the finish line in 20:19.6, about a half-second ahead of the 14th-place runner from Middleton.
Junior Peighton Nelson finished 19th with a time of 20:45.6, senior Vanessa Thomas was 28th in 21:13.8, junior Acacia Holmquist took 30th in 21:21.6, and sophomore Elena Kozich finished 40th in 21:45.7.
Sophomore Allison Yundt also ran for MG and completed the course in 42nd position with a time of 21:59.2.
The top three individual winners were sophomores as Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau took first with a time of 18:04.1 followed by Genevieve Nashold of Madison West and Roisin Willis of Stevens Point, respectively.
Junior Eli Traeder’s 29th-place finish helped the MG boys team end up in a seventh place finish out of 12 schools. Traeder’s time of 17:27.3 was just one-tenth of a second slower than Jefferson’s Ian Sande, who ended up in 28th place. Sophomore Jacob Anderson landed in the 40th spot with a time of 17:45.6, just ahead of teammate, junior Kevin Keaveny who took 42nd in 17:46.3. Junior Nicholas Haberli was 44th in 17:49.4, and senior Ethan Frydenlund ended in the 49th position in 17:58.4.
Other runners for MG included junior Ayden Gnewuch who was 58th and sophomore Jonathan Schlaefer who ended up 74th.
Stevens Point’s 36 points was the best team points, followed by Madison La Follette with 46 and Middleton with 59. Oconomowoc’s Alex Vance was the individual race winner with a time of 15:58.0.
The next event for the boys and girls is Saturday, Oct. 12, at Baertschi Farm in Albany with the races scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The Badger South Conference is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at Fort Atkinson.
