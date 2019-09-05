Thursday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Sept. 7
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Sunday, Sept. 8
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
2-8 p.m., Share Day fundraiser, Culver’s, 1599 Landmark Drive, Cottage Grove. Part of the proceeds from purchases will be donated to the Miracle League of Dane County baseball field that will be built at Bakken Park in the village.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
10-11:30 a.m., Monona Area Memory Café, a supportive environment to do an activity, socialize and enjoy a snack, for individuals who experience memory loss and their caregivers, sponsored by Heritage Monona, at Monona Public Library.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 14
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Saturday, Sept. 14
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Sept. 15
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
10-11 a.m., senior veterans group to share experiences and spend time with other veterans, Aster Assisted Living (Cottage Grove room), 139 E. Reynolds St., Cottage Grove. For more information, call Katie Drea at 333-9306.
2 p.m., Cottage Grove Area Historical Society speaker presentation. Cottage Grove Town Chairman Kris Hampton and Cottage Grove Village President John Williams will offer updates on community activities. Drumlin Residences Community Room, 107 E. Reynolds St., free, all invited, refreshments served
Wednesday, Sept. 18
6 p.m., tips for fall camping with Brad and Karen Wendt, Monona Public Library. Register at the library, call 222-6127 or visit www.mymonona.com/131/Library.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Sept. 21
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Thursday, Sept. 19
6-9 p.m., pop up beer garden with live music by Sunspot, snacks and a variety of beer, sponsored by Monona Parks and Recreation Department, Schluter Park.
Sunday, Sept. 22
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Sept. 28
7:30-10:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
Saturday, Sept. 28
10-11:30 a.m., bird and nature outing, Free, naturalist-led, family friendly walk from Aldo Leopold Nature Center into Edna Taylor Conservation Park. Meet at ALNC lobby or on back deck. Call 698-0104 for more information.
3 p.m., Madison Monona Lioness Club meat raffle, Tully’s II, Monona.
Sunday, Sept. 29
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monona Farmers’ Market, Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 5
6:30-9:30 p.m., GLEAM public art exhibit featuring light-based installations, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for children 3-12 and free for those 2 and younger. Olbrich members pay $11 for adults, $6 for children and free for those 2 and younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.